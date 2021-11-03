November date announced for resumption of Iran nuclear deal talks

Talks on the Iranian nuclear deal are set to resume by the end of the month, Tehran and other signatories to the original agreement have confirmed. Efforts to revive the comatose deal have been on hold over the past few months.

A set date for the resumption of talks was announced by Iran's top nuclear negotiator, Ali Bagheri Kani, on Wednesday.

"In a phone call with [EU envoy] Enrique Mora, we agreed to start the negotiations aiming at removal of unlawful and inhumane sanctions on 29 November in Vienna," the official said in a tweet.

The news was confirmed by the EU external action service shortly afterward. It said in a brief statement that the Joint Commission on the nuclear deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) will convene in Vienna in a "physical format."

The resumption of talks was also hailed by the US, with Department of State spokesman Ned Price saying Washington hoped the talks will proceed in good faith, and reiterating a readiness to negotiate.

The landmark 2015 JCPOA deal was left effectively defunct after then-US President Donald Trump walked away from it back in 2018, accusing Tehran of violating its "spirit." After this move, Washington re-imposed old economic sanctions and introduced new ones on Iran, while Tehran then gradually suspended its JCPOA obligations, expanding its nuclear activities.

