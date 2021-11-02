 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Chinese tech giant applies for ‘meta’ trademark right after Facebook changes name

2 Nov, 2021 17:26
(L) © Reuters / Stringer China; (R) © Getty Images / Paco Freire
China’s answer to Google may have stolen a long march on Facebook. Soon after Mark Zuckerberg announced his umbrella company would be changing its name to Meta, the Beijing-based Baidu applied for a ‘MetaApp’ trademark.

Zuckerberg famously announced last Thursday that he was changing the name of his company – which owns Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, among other platforms – to Meta, saying it better fitted his vision of “embodied internet.” 

While Americans memed and mocked the name change, Baidu Online Network Technology Company filed a trademark application for “MetaApp” with the Chinese authorities, the state news agency Xinhua reported on Tuesday, citing results of a search on the data platform Tianyan. Baidu’s trademark classification says it “involves website services and scientific instruments.” 

The Beijing-based company operates the second-largest search engine in the world after Google, as well as cloud services, news, music, advertising, augmented reality, and even a digital assistant service. However, it may have been too late to the “meta” game, as there is already a Chinese company called MetaApp – a sandbox developer also based in Beijing, specializing in mobile games for Google’s Android operating system.

Meanwhile, Microsoft has announced it would launch its own “metaverse” in 2022, in which corporate users could share Excel spreadsheets and PowerPoint presentations in the kinds of virtual environments Zuckeberg gushed about in his video keynote.

