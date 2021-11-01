 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Deaths feared after high-rise building under construction collapses in Nigeria, trapping workers (VIDEOS, PHOTOS)

1 Nov, 2021 15:40
Get short URL
Deaths feared after high-rise building under construction collapses in Nigeria, trapping workers (VIDEOS, PHOTOS)
Screenshot. © Twitter / RealAbiodunB
A multi-story building under construction has collapsed in Lagos, Nigeria, with the structure reduced to a pile of concrete. A number of construction workers who were working on site are feared trapped in the rubble.

The incident occurred on Monday in the affluent neighborhood of Ikoyi. An unknown number of construction workers are feared trapped under the rubble. Two people have been rescued from under the rubble, according to local media reports. Both survivors of the collapse have been hospitalized, with no further details available on their condition.

Footage from the scene shows the affected building has collapsed into its own footprint.

Local emergency services have said they are responding to the incident, with rescuers already deployed to the site of the collapse.

“All first responders are en route to secure the scene, while the heavy-duty equipment and life detection equipment have been dispatched,” the head of the local emergency services, Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, told Nigerian media.

According to conflicting local reports, the building measured between 17 and 25 floors high, though it was not immediately clear how many were actually constructed. Shortly before the collapse, structural columns broke on one side of the building, prompting the disintegration of the whole structure, Lagos media reported citing eyewitnesses. Imagery circulating online suggests the collapsed structure was a part of a larger project, with another unfinished building seen in its immediate vicinity.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies