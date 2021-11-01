Deaths feared after high-rise building under construction collapses in Nigeria, trapping workers (VIDEOS, PHOTOS)

A multi-story building under construction has collapsed in Lagos, Nigeria, with the structure reduced to a pile of concrete. A number of construction workers who were working on site are feared trapped in the rubble.

The incident occurred on Monday in the affluent neighborhood of Ikoyi. An unknown number of construction workers are feared trapped under the rubble. Two people have been rescued from under the rubble, according to local media reports. Both survivors of the collapse have been hospitalized, with no further details available on their condition.

Footage from the scene shows the affected building has collapsed into its own footprint.

BREAKING: 17 storey building collapses off Alexander way, Ikoyi. Several feared injured. Details soon. pic.twitter.com/yBcJu8PUPC — The Avalon Daily (@avalondaily) November 1, 2021

Literally saw my life before me. A 12-storey building in Ikoyi collapsed before my eyes. A reminiscent of the 9/11. I don’t think I’d be alive to tweet this if it were the one closer to our window. Our office was vibrating as the building was collapsing.Alhamdulillah! pic.twitter.com/qwEKyBgBxK — Muhammad Tukur (@emtukur) November 1, 2021

Local emergency services have said they are responding to the incident, with rescuers already deployed to the site of the collapse.

“All first responders are en route to secure the scene, while the heavy-duty equipment and life detection equipment have been dispatched,” the head of the local emergency services, Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, told Nigerian media.

According to conflicting local reports, the building measured between 17 and 25 floors high, though it was not immediately clear how many were actually constructed. Shortly before the collapse, structural columns broke on one side of the building, prompting the disintegration of the whole structure, Lagos media reported citing eyewitnesses. Imagery circulating online suggests the collapsed structure was a part of a larger project, with another unfinished building seen in its immediate vicinity.

