 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Brazilian senators vote to charge President Jair Bolsonaro with crimes against humanity for his handling of Covid pandemic

27 Oct, 2021 12:26
Get short URL
Brazilian senators vote to charge President Jair Bolsonaro with crimes against humanity for his handling of Covid pandemic
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro reacts during a ceremony to meet the paralympic athletes at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil October 6, 2021. © REUTERS / Adriano Machado
Brazilian senators voted on Tuesday to recommend that the country's Prosecutor-General Augusto Aras charge President Jair Bolsonaro over the government's 'errors' during the Covid pandemic, which led to more than 600,000 deaths.

The vote, which marked the culmination of a six-month inquiry into the Brazilian government’s handling of the Covid pandemic, saw the Senate back a report which called for charges against Bolsonaro, including for crimes against humanity, misusing public funds, and spreading fake news. The allegations levelled against Bolsonaro claim that he is “the main person responsible for the errors committed by the federal government during the pandemic.”

“The chaos of Jair Bolsonaro’s government will enter history as the lowest level of human destitution,” Senator Renan Calheiros, the report’s lead author, said after the vote, adding that the president’s actions show he is “on the side” of dictators.

Bolsonaro has vigorously denied any wrongdoing, stating that he is “guilty of absolutely nothing.”

The accusation that the president pushed misinformation about the Covid pandemic comes after both Facebook and YouTube censored Bolsonaro, removing a video he posted for violating their policies on Covid disinformation by suggesting vaccines are linked to AIDS.

Also on rt.com Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro censored by Facebook and YouTube again, as he falsely links Covid jabs to AIDS

The recommendation from Brazilian senators will be delivered to the prosecutor-general on Wednesday morning. Aras, who will decide whether to formally pursue charges, has said that his office will carefully review the recommendation as soon as it is received. However, as he is a Bolsonaro appointee, Aras is likely to side with the president.

Alongside the charges recommended against the Brazilian leader, the 1,300-page report called for the prosecution of two corporations and 77 other people, three of whom are Bolsonaro’s adult children.

Brazil has been one of the countries worst hit by the Covid pandemic, reporting 21.7 million confirmed cases and over 605,000 deaths from the virus. So far, the country has administered over 254 million doses of a Covid vaccine, according to data provided to the WHO.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies