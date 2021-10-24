 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

German police break up radical vigilante patrols targeting illegal migrants at Polish border

24 Oct, 2021 15:03
Get short URL
German police break up radical vigilante patrols targeting illegal migrants at Polish border
FILE PHOTO. Two police officers control traffic on the border bridge between Germany and Poland to prevent illegal entries. © Reuters / DPA / Monika Skolimowska
German police have prevented a group of some 50 right-wing activists from “patrolling” the country’s border with Poland in search of illegal migrants. Some weaponry, including batons and a machete, were seized from the vigilantes.

Law enforcement conducted the raid overnight, focusing on the area around the border town of Guben. The police apprehended some 50 activists in the area, who scrambled to “patrol” the border following calls by the extreme-right party the Third Way.

Imagery circulating online shows several activists, bearing insignias of the party, getting searched by the police. Pepper spray, a bayonet, a machete and batons have been seized from the vigilantes, with proceedings launched against the individuals in possession of illegal items.

“We have prevented private individuals from seizing the state’s monopoly for use of force, and we will continue to do so in the future,” police spokesman Maik Kettlitz said.

The nationalists’ activities in the area were met by a 24-hour vigil against racism in Guben. Some 120 left-wing activists gathered in the central part of the town on Saturday, according to police estimates, with around 25 staying in the area throughout the night.

“We don’t want to leave the region to the neo-Nazis. We want to set an example that asylum is and will remain a human right,” the vigil’s organizers said in a statement as quoted by German media.

Also on rt.com Border between Germany & Poland could COLLAPSE amid rise in refugees from Middle East crossing through Belarus, Berlin police warn

Guben, as well as other border towns have become hotspots for illegal border crossings lately, with waves of migrants seeking to reach Germany, heading there from Belarus through Poland.

Dozens of migrants were detained in the Guben area overnight during the raid against the vigilantes. Footage from the scene shows several migrants sitting on the ground near police vehicles, with officers preparing to transfer them for further investigation.

Berlin has deployed additional police forces to the border, with an extra 800 officers stationed there according to Germany’s Interior Minister Horst Seehofer.

“Hundreds of officers are currently on duty there day and night. If necessary, I am prepared to reinforce them even further,” Seehofer told the Bild am Sonntag newspaper.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies