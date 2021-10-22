Canada drops Covid advisory warning citizens to avoid going abroad, but maintains request for travellers to be double-jabbed

The Canadian government has scrapped its advisory for citizens to avoid non-essential foreign travel for the first time since March 2020, but urged people to be fully vaccinated before going abroad.

The change to the government’s official travel advisory page was made Thursday evening, ending a warning that had been in place since the Covid pandemic broke out in March 2020, indicating the country is relaxing its border restrictions.

“Community transmission of COVID-19 continues in many countries. You should be fully vaccinated by completing a COVID-19 vaccine series in Canada or abroad at least 14 days before traveling,” the Canadian government’s travel advisory now states.

Alongside the original practice of issuing individual travel notices for each country, the government maintained its advice that people should avoid travelling on a cruise ship due to the virus threat posed.

Despite the change in guidance, Canada’s federal health ministry has not issued a public comment on the matter.

So far, according to data provided to the World Health Organization, Canada has fully vaccinated over 80% of its eligible population. Since the start of the pandemic, Canada has recorded more than 1.68 million confirmed cases of the virus and 28,603 fatalities due to Covid.

