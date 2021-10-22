 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Canada drops Covid advisory warning citizens to avoid going abroad, but maintains request for travellers to be double-jabbed

22 Oct, 2021 16:22
A man pushes a baggage cart wearing a mandatory face mask at Toronto Pearson International Airport in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. © REUTERS / Carlos Osorio
The Canadian government has scrapped its advisory for citizens to avoid non-essential foreign travel for the first time since March 2020, but urged people to be fully vaccinated before going abroad.

The change to the government’s official travel advisory page was made Thursday evening, ending a warning that had been in place since the Covid pandemic broke out in March 2020, indicating the country is relaxing its border restrictions.

“Community transmission of COVID-19 continues in many countries. You should be fully vaccinated by completing a COVID-19 vaccine series in Canada or abroad at least 14 days before traveling,” the Canadian government’s travel advisory now states.

Alongside the original practice of issuing individual travel notices for each country, the government maintained its advice that people should avoid travelling on a cruise ship due to the virus threat posed.

Despite the change in guidance, Canada’s federal health ministry has not issued a public comment on the matter.

So far, according to data provided to the World Health Organization, Canada has fully vaccinated over 80% of its eligible population. Since the start of the pandemic, Canada has recorded more than 1.68 million confirmed cases of the virus and 28,603 fatalities due to Covid.

