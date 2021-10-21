China condemns EU after European lawmakers resoundingly back resolution to improve ties with Taiwan

The Chinese Foreign Ministry has blasted the European Union after the bloc’s representatives voted overwhelmingly in favor of increasing ties with Taiwan and starting work on an investment deal with the island.

On Thursday, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Wang Wenbin reiterated Beijing’s opposition to any foreign influence in Taiwan, which China sees as an unalienable part of Chinese territory.

“The one-China principle is a universally recognized norm of international relations and a general consensus of the international community, and it is also the political foundation of China’s relations with the European Union,” the spokesman told reporters at a regular press briefing.

Wang was speaking after EU lawmakers voted to adopt a resolution on Thursday morning which will see the bloc commence work on an investment deal with Taiwan and deepen ties.

The spokesman contended that members of the European Parliament must immediate stop making rash comments or undertaking any deeds which damage China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

He stated that the EU resolution on Taiwan severely violates the basic norms of international relations, the one-China principle, and the EU’s public commitment issues relating to Taiwan. The spokesman said that China strongly condemns and firmly opposes the move, adding that the impact will be wholly negative.

“We warn relevant parties not to underestimate the Chinese people’s determination and ability to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity,” Wang added.

Earlier on Thursday, EU lawmakers voted 580 to 26 to back a non-binding resolution requesting the European Commission “urgently begin an impact assessment, public consultation and scoping exercise on a bilateral investment agreement” with Taiwan.

The resolution also requested that bloc's trade office in Taipei to be renamed the European Union office in Taiwan.

The EU had struck a similar investment agreement with Beijing, but the deal was put on ice amid worsening relations.

