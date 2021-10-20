 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

‘Alien’ mosquitos from East Asia taking over Italy could be vector for viruses – study

20 Oct, 2021 16:17
Get short URL
‘Alien’ mosquitos from East Asia taking over Italy could be vector for viruses – study
© parasitesandvectors.biomedcentral.com
An invasive species of mosquito from East Asia is slowly spreading throughout Italy and could serve as a vector for viruses, according to a new scientific report.

An article in the Parasites & Vectors scientific journal last week claimed to have evidence that the concerning mosquitos, known as Aedes koreicus, have been expanding toward southwest Italy since being discovered in the north in 2011.

RT
© parasitesandvectors.biomedcentral.com

Describing the mosquitos as a “potential vector of nematodes and viruses,” the article warned that their presence “has recently been reported in many regions of Europe,” and that in Italy, they “are now spreading towards the southwest of the country.”

Researchers found 6,000 mosquito larvae in Bergamo – Italy’s Lombardy Region – of which they discovered that 50 belonged to the alien species.

Also on rt.com Dozens die of dengue fever in India’s Uttar Pradesh, with cases of the mosquito-borne virus also reported in Delhi

The article argued that this discovery “confirms the spread of this species in the north of Italy and raises concerns about its possible role as a vector of diseases in the Alpine area.”

The article concluded that there was an “urgent need for coordinated efforts” to monitor the mosquitos and prevent them from becoming a vector for pathogens.

Aedes koreicus has traditionally lived in Korea, Japan, and parts of China and Russia, but has since spread to other Asian and European countries, including Kazakhstan, Germany, and Switzerland.

Also on rt.com Human cases of mosquito-transmitted West Nile virus grow across US, risk level raised due to ‘significant expansion’

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies