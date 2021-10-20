 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Bulgaria, Germany, and Italy launch Europe-wide raids on 46 properties over tax fraud investigation into Italian mafia

20 Oct, 2021 13:18
Get short URL
Bulgaria, Germany, and Italy launch Europe-wide raids on 46 properties over tax fraud investigation into Italian mafia
© Getty Images / Matteo Battagliarin
A multinational police operation, run by Bulgaria, Germany and Italy, raided 46 commercial and residential properties on Wednesday, as part of an ongoing investigation into allegations of tax fraud by the ’Ndrangheta mafia.

German police confirmed that 11 people, members of the Italian mafia ’Ndrangheta group, have been arrested so far in the raids, with the accused set to be swiftly brought before a magistrate.

The Bulgarian authorities detained one person, four were arrested in Germany, and six were captured in Italy, with evidence seized during the 46 raids, including some of the cars allegedly involved in the criminal activity.

The operation came after German authorities accused the Italian mafia group of forming a criminal organization that has engaged in tax fraud worth around €13 million ($15.12 million). A police statement alleged the tax fraud saw the accused claim value added tax by selling luxury vehicles multiple times across Europe.

Police in German have been investigating the claims for over a year with the assistance of the tax authorities, led by officials at the European Public Prosecutor’s Office.

Also on rt.com Italian-German Europol operation detains 31 mafia suspects over drug trafficking and money laundering

Earlier this year, Europol launched an international operation against the ’Ndrangheta group over allegations it had been involved in drug-trafficking and money-laundering. Thirty-one members of the mafia organization were arrested in that operation, with 65 more accused of being involved with the group.

Italian officials claim the ’Ndrangheta is the most powerful mafia organization in the country, and thought to operate throughout Europe, with police alleging it has been responsible for moving drugs from South America to the continent.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies