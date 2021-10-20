 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

EU must present ‘clear and adequately financed’ plan to handle Mediterranean migration routes – Italian PM

20 Oct, 2021 12:00
Get short URL
EU must present ‘clear and adequately financed’ plan to handle Mediterranean migration routes – Italian PM
Migrants rest on the German NGO migrant rescue ship Sea-Watch 3 as the ship waits to be assigned a port of safety to disembark the 257 rescued migrants on board, off the coast of the island of Sicily, Italy, August 5, 2021. © Reuters / Darrin Zammit Lupi
The European Union needs to show a ‘clear and adequately financed’ plan to handle migration routes in the Mediterranean region, Italy’s Prime Minister Mario Draghi has insisted.

Speaking on Wednesday ahead of the upcoming European Council meeting, the Italian PM said European countries must carry out obligations made in June to work with migrants’ countries of origin “with support measures and clear timings”.

Draghi said Italy encouraged a “truly European management of flows” at the European Council earlier this year and said the continent should commit itself more to that end.

The body said in June that “in order to prevent loss of life and to reduce pressure on European borders, mutually beneficial partnerships and cooperation with countries of origin and transit will be intensified.”

Also on rt.com Italian ex-mayor, once praised for integrating migrants, gets 13 YEARS in jail for ‘irregularities’ in handling asylum seekers

According to the statement issued on June 24, the approach should address all pathways into Europe, as well as be centered on “tackling root causes, supporting refugees and displaced persons in the region, building capacity for migration management… addressing legal migration while respecting national competences, as well as ensuring return and readmission”.

Also on rt.com ‘Lethal disregard’: EU partly to blame for migrant deaths in Mediterranean, UN report says

At the end of September, 686 people arrived by boat at the southern Italian island of Lampedusa overnight. The island is one of the main landing points for migrants trying to gain entry to Italy and also Europe, and the EU’s Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson has previously called on member states to act in solidarity with Rome and “support with relocation”.

According to data from the interior ministry, around 44,800 migrants arrived on Italy’s coasts from the beginning of 2021 to the end of September.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies