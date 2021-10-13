 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Bow and arrow attack kills and injures multiple people in Norway, terrorism not ruled out

13 Oct, 2021 19:00
A man has been arrested after injuring and killing multiple people with a bow and arrow and multiple areas have been evacuated in Norway, and police say it is too early to tell whether the attacks were terror-related.

An exact count of the number of injured or dead from Wednesday’s incident has not yet been released. There is no suspicion that anyone else was involved.

A large area close to Kongsburg and Nybura have reportedly been evacuated and cordoned off after the attacker allegedly shot multiple people in an open street with his bow and arrow. Investigators are not ruling out this being a terror attack, according to Drammen Police Chief Øyvind Aas, who held a press conference following the attack and confirmed the arrest of the sole suspect.

"Time will tell," he told reporters when asked about a potential terrorist connection. 

Forensic investigators are now working in the area in an effort to track the attacker's previous movements.

According to regional paper Laagendalsposten, the Norwegian Elite Police Unit (Delta), and military forces have also been deployed in the area in the wake of the attack.

