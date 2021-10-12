Iran kicks off air-defense drills in country’s central desert, aiming to boost combat readiness (VIDEO)
On Tuesday, Iranian Army and IRGC units gathered in the country’s vast central desert to commence an exercise called ‘Modafean-e Aseman-e Velayat 1400’ (The Defenders of Velayat Skies 1400) – 1400 refers to the current year on the Iranian calendar.
The war games were attended by Brigadier General Ghader Rahimzadeh, commander of the country’s Khatam al-Anbia Air Defense Base.
The air-defense force commander said the drill is aimed at enhancing combat readiness and evaluating homegrown air-defense systems against various simulated threats. Rahimzadeh added that the exercise will also assess Iran’s capacity to counter electronic warfare and cyberattacks.
Footage and photos shared online show military hardware gathered in the desert for the drills. The images show the presence of portable radar systems, as well as several surface-to-air missile defense variants.
🇮🇷#イラン 軍が、#対空防衛演習 を開始 イランの空軍対空防衛隊そしてイスラム革命防衛隊対空防衛部隊が参加しての、専門的な対空防衛合同演習が始まりました。https://t.co/Ev5oJ34g0m#مدافعان_آسمان_ولایت_1400pic.twitter.com/2505IDGq7i— ParsToday日本語 (@ParstodayJ) October 12, 2021
حضور رادار بشیر ، مطلع الفجر، وستوک و کاوش در رزمایش آسمان ولایت ۱۴۰۰ pic.twitter.com/CKwIows3FX— MESHKAT (@projectmeshkat) October 12, 2021
سامانه تلاش و طبس مستقر در رزمایش آسمان ولايت ۱۴۰۰ pic.twitter.com/N0qZxLrJ4l— MESHKAT (@projectmeshkat) October 12, 2021
سامانه موشکی مرصاد ۱۶ مستقر در رزمایش آسمان ولايت ۱۴۰۰ pic.twitter.com/hFrXortcVL— MESHKAT (@projectmeshkat) October 12, 2021
The commander said the drill would combine indigenous as well as creative tactics and techniques. He claimed the exercise would also feature modern Iranian technology.
On October 1, Iran kicked off another military drill, ‘Fatehan (Conquerors) of Kheibar’, on the country’s northern border near Azerbaijan. The exercise was described as one of the largest ever held by Iranian forces. It came amid a number of comments from Iranian officials concerning an alleged “Zionist presence” on its borders.Also on rt.com Iran kicks off war games amid rising tensions with Azerbaijan and alleged ‘Zionist presence’
“We certainly will not tolerate geopolitical shifts or a change of the map on the Southern Caucasus. And we have serious concerns about the presence of terrorists and Zionists in that region,” Iranian Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said during a visit to Moscow last week.
