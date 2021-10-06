‘Historic moment’: WHO approves first ever Malaria vaccine, including for children

Amid the ongoing battle against Covid-19, the World Health Organization has approved the first ever vaccine against another deadly disease - Malaria. The WHO believes the jab could be used to save tens of thousands of lives.

“The World Health Organization is recommending widespread use of the RTS,S/AS01 (RTS,S) malaria vaccine among children in sub-Saharan Africa,” the UN-backed health watchdog said in a press release on Wednesday.

A child dies from #malaria every two minutes.One death is one too many.🚨 Today, WHO recommends RTS,S, a groundbreaking malaria vaccine, to reduce child illness & deaths in areas with moderate and high malaria transmission https://t.co/xSk58nTIV1#VaccinesWorkpic.twitter.com/mSECLtRhQs — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) October 6, 2021

“This is a historic moment. The long-awaited malaria vaccine for children is a breakthrough for science, child health and malaria control,” said WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. Combined with other anti-malarial medicines, it can also reportedly reduce the number of hospitalizations and deaths.

“Using this vaccine on top of existing tools to prevent malaria could save tens of thousands of young lives each year,” Tedros added.

Also known as Mosquirix, the jab was developed by a UK pharmaceutical company GlaxoSmithKline (GSK). Over 800,000 children in African countries of Ghana, Kenya and Malawi were immunized with it as part of a pilot program that was launched in 2019.

Also on rt.com Nipah virus: Should a Covid-stricken world be on alert over deadly disease that killed a child in India?

The vaccine demonstrated only limited efficacy during the four-year clinical trials in children since it prevented only 39 percent of malaria cases and protected another 29 percent of kids against severe cases of malaria, according to the Guardian.

Still, it is not just the first anti-malarial jab that showed some promising results but the first ever vaccine that turned out to be effective against a certain type of a parasite since malaria is caused by parasites and not bacteria or viruses. It particularly helps immune system to combat Plasmodium falciparum, the deadliest of five malaria parasitic pathogens, the New York Times reported.

According to the WHO data, more than 260,000 African children under the age of five still die from malaria every year.

Also on rt.com Covid-19 response disrupts fight against TB and AIDS, may cause more deaths in some countries than the pandemic, Global Fund says

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!