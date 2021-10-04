Pandora papers just another tool for the West to interfere in developing countries, says Chinese state media boss

The editor of the Global Times has suggested that Western intelligence agencies have been involved in the dissemination of the so-called Pandora papers, claiming it may help their governments intervene in developing nations.

On Monday, Hu Xijin, the editor-in-chief of the Global Times, noted his skepticism around the release of the so-called Pandora papers – a cache of millions of documents detailing the offshore deals and assets of the super-rich and more than 30 world leaders.

“My instinct tells me behind the release of these papers, there's involvement of the intelligence agencies of the US and the West,” Hu wrote in a tweet, suggesting that the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) might not be the only party involved in retrieving and disseminating the files.

“They are creating new tools for their political intervention in developing countries,” he added, seemingly a reference to the leaders of non-Western nations, such as Azerbaijan’s Aliyev family, the King of Jordan, Abdullah II, and several African presidents who were among those indicted in the release.

Also on rt.com ‘Pandora papers’: New leaks reveal how world leaders use offshore companies to dodge millions of dollars in taxes

Hu also shared the BBC’s post concerning the Pandora papers. The outspoken Global Times editor has been very critical of the British public broadcaster and has frequently accused it of misreporting issues relating to China.

The ICIJ’s papers have caused a major stir around the world with more than 30 current and former world leaders exposed within the 11.9 million files for utilizing offshore structures and trusts in tax havens to make them richer.

Other leaders indicted in the reports include Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis, Gabon President Ali Bongo, Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta and Congo’s leader Denis Sassou-Nguesso.

The leaked files reveal that Tony and Cherie Blair saved £312,000 in property taxes through money-saving schemes. Associates of Russian President Vladimir Putin are also listed in the papers.

If you like this story, share it with a friend!