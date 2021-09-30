Massive fire breaks out at Stuttgart bus depot, sends smoke towering over city (VIDEOS)

A large bus depot in the German city of Stuttgart has gone up in flames, gutting vehicles and leaving a dense column of smoke looming over the city. Local residents have been advised to keep their doors and windows closed.

The fire broke out at a depot operated by transit firm SSB in the east of the city on Thursday evening. Explosions rang out as tires burst, and local media reports suggest that as many as 10 buses were burned out. Unconfirmed reports state that an electric bus was the source of the blaze.

Video footage and photos showed firefighters working to contain the flames, as smoke billowed out from under the depot’s roof and the charred remains of several vehicles glowed in the inferno.

From a distance, a thick column of smoke could be seen towering over Stuttgart. Residents were warned via phone messages to keep their windows and doors shut.

Brand in Stuttgart. Wer weiß mehr? pic.twitter.com/BGHmf3WPKV — Steffen Albrecht (@SteffenAlbrecht) September 30, 2021

No injuries have been reported in connection with the fire, and there is no indication yet of foul play. Police have, however, opened an investigation into the blaze.

Also on rt.com Disaster of cosmic proportions: Russian cosmonauts share spectacular SPACE PHOTO of La Palma volcano eruption

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!