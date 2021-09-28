Student who egged French President Macron during Lyon fair visit sent to psychiatric ward
The egging incident happened on Monday, when Macron was visiting Lyon to attend a trade fair. The projectile, which appeared to be a hard-boiled egg, hit him in the shoulder and bounced off. The perpetrator, who shouted “Vive la revolution!” (‘Long live the revolution!’) after pelting the president, was taken into custody.Also on rt.com French President Macron hit by egg-shaped projectile at catering & food fair in Lyon (VIDEO)
The egg-thrower was identified as a 19-year-old student and was not known to the French police before the incident, Lyon prosecutor’s office said on Tuesday.
He was subjected to a psychological evaluation, which found “an absence of discernment and need for hospitalization” and was then involuntarily admitted to the city’s Le Vinatier psychiatric hospital, the statement said.
If he is deemed competent to be held responsible for his actions, the man may face prosecution for an attack on a public servant, the crime for which he is being investigated.
Macron, who is known for getting up close and personal with crowds during campaigning, is no stranger to being confronted physically by people who dislike him. In June, the French leader was slapped in the face. The perpetrator spent months in jail for it, but said he didn’t regret it.Also on rt.com ‘No regret’: Frenchman who did jail time for slapping President Macron says he received ‘hundreds’ letters of support
France is gearing up for next year’s presidential election, in which Macron is projected to have a second round face-off with whichever challenger scores the most votes in the first round.
