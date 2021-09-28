Greece strikes deal to buy 3 new French frigates in wake of AUKUS pact grievances
At a news conference on Tuesday with his Greek counterpart, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, French President Emmanuel Macron praised the pact and its wider benefits for the European continent.
“It contributes to European security, to the strengthening of Europe’s strategic autonomy and sovereignty, and thus to international peace and security,” Macron said.
The Athens-Paris alliance, which allows Greece to purchase three frigates from France, and a fourth optional, was hailed by Mitsotakis as binding the two countries together “for decades.”Also on rt.com Give ‘moi’ a break: UK PM Johnson tells France to get over their AUKUS deal grievances
Greece’s PM, however, made it clear that the deal would not spoil Greek-US relations, nor hinder a deal it has under discussion with Washington. “France stood by us during difficult times in the summer of 2020,” Mitsotakis explained, referring to tensions with Turkey in the Aegean Sea.
The agreement, said by some French media sources to be worth up to €5 billion ($5.86 billion), however, is merely a dent in the ditched multi-billion-euro deal France’s Naval Group had with Australia.
Almost two weeks ago, Washington, London, and Canberra announced that they would combine forces under a new pact, dubbed AUKUS, to provide Australia with nuclear-powered, but conventionally armed submarines. According to the three nations, the initiative is dedicated to a “free and open Indo-Pacific,” a move that appears to counter China’s influence in the region.Also on rt.com Australia made ‘very clear’ to France submarine deal could be scrapped, PM Morrison says, after Paris brands it ‘stab in the back’
The new alliance soured relations between France and the three AUKUS partners. In the wake of the deal, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian described Canberra’s ditching of the agreement as a “stab in the back,” which broke the “relationship of trust with Australia.” He also said that such action “isn’t done between allies.”
Aside from vocal condemnation of the pact, Paris recalled its ambassadors from Washington and Canberra for consultations. It also symbolically canceled its celebrations for the Battle of the Capes, a 1781 French naval victory over the British that helped America gain its independence.
If you like this story, share it with a friend!
Dear readers and commenters,
We have implemented a new engine for our comment section. We hope the transition goes smoothly for all of you. Unfortunately, the comments made before the change have been lost due to a technical problem. We are working on restoring them, and hoping to see you fill up the comment section with new ones. You should still be able to log in to comment using your social-media profiles, but if you signed up under an RT profile before, you are invited to create a new profile with the new commenting system.
Sorry for the inconvenience, and looking forward to your future comments,
RT Team.