France rejects Malian PM’s ‘indecent’ claim that Paris is abandoning the African nation
Speaking at the United Nations General Assembly on Saturday, Maiga accused France of abandoning Mali by ending Operation Barkhane “before a fait accompli,” as France prepares to end the military campaign early next year.
Addressing the accusation at a conference in Paris, Parly slammed Maiga, declaring the claims are “indecent” and “unacceptable,” highlighting how they came a day after a French soldier was killed on operational duties in the region. Since France became involved in the region in 2013, Paris has reported 52 fatalities among its troops.
“When you have thousands of troops on the ground… and deploy brand-new tanks in the Sahel, that is hardly the attitude of a country that is looking for a way out,” Parly stated.
French President Emmanuel Macron confirmed in July that the operation would be wrapped up “in an orderly fashion,” as the nation seeks to bring a close to the war against Islamist insurgents, ongoing since 2014. While France has claimed its military presence in the region has been agreed on following “consultations with the Sahel and Mali authorities,” Maiga claims Paris made a “unilateral announcement” to reduce troop numbers.Also on rt.com Malian PM accuses France of ‘abandoning’ country ‘mid-flight’ as Bamako reaches out to Russian mercenaries
To address “the gap” that Mali claims is being left by Paris, Maiga has turned to other nations for support. The Malian prime minister is reportedly considering hiring around 1,000 mercenaries to support his military in the region, with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov confirming a deal is being negotiated between Mali and a Moscow-based private security firm. Lavrov said it was a private arrangement that has “nothing to do” with the Russian government.
Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!
Dear readers and commenters,
We have implemented a new engine for our comment section. We hope the transition goes smoothly for all of you. Unfortunately, the comments made before the change have been lost due to a technical problem. We are working on restoring them, and hoping to see you fill up the comment section with new ones. You should still be able to log in to comment using your social-media profiles, but if you signed up under an RT profile before, you are invited to create a new profile with the new commenting system.
Sorry for the inconvenience, and looking forward to your future comments,
RT Team.