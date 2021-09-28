Scores reported injured by morning blast at residential building in Goteborg, Sweden
The blast went off just before 5am local time in the Annadel district in central Goteborg, local media reported. A major evacuation was ordered from the building affected, with over a hundred residents reportedly taken to safety.
At least 23 people were injured and taken to the hospital.At least three of the people taken to the hospital are reported to be in serious condition. They were identified by the local press as women in their 60s, 70s, and 80s.
Explosion in #Göteborg: Mehr als 20 Menschen im Krankenhaus. https://t.co/uh8VgDSWTZpic.twitter.com/0T5IgUYrQF— TAG24 NEWS Deutschland (@TAG24) September 28, 2021
The explosion affected three adjacent blocks of flats and started a fire, which Swedish emergency services are yet to fully contain.
Around 50 firefighters from seven nearby stations were deployed to the scene to respond to the emergency. People in the area were warned to close their windows and stay inside due to the heavy smoke produced by the blaze.
Explosion in #Goteborg in Sweden pic.twitter.com/RbpwLUuqB0— Ⓜ️ Dr.Galaxy🇮🇶 (@dr_mrna) September 28, 2021
The raging fire is preventing on-site investigations. The cause of the explosion was not immediately identified, authorities said.
Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!
Dear readers and commenters,
We have implemented a new engine for our comment section. We hope the transition goes smoothly for all of you. Unfortunately, the comments made before the change have been lost due to a technical problem. We are working on restoring them, and hoping to see you fill up the comment section with new ones. You should still be able to log in to comment using your social-media profiles, but if you signed up under an RT profile before, you are invited to create a new profile with the new commenting system.
Sorry for the inconvenience, and looking forward to your future comments,
RT Team.