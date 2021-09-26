 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

‘Bizarrely huge’ Nazi flag ‘flown by Palestinians’ makes skeptics cry ‘Photoshop’ (it was not)

26 Sep, 2021 07:07
Get short URL
‘Bizarrely huge’ Nazi flag ‘flown by Palestinians’ makes skeptics cry ‘Photoshop’ (it was not)
©Twitter / @dannydanon
Many commenters cried foul after an image of an enormous-looking Nazi flag flying over a Palestinian town in the West Bank was shared by pro-Israeli accounts. It apparently was a trick of perspective, not poor Photoshop skills.

One can see how the photo, which was reportedly taken in the town of Beit Ummar, could challenge someone’s suspension of disbelief. The swastika-decorated flag shown in it looks huge in comparison to houses in the background and appears to be unnaturally stuck between power lines. So, skeptical commenters rushed to point out what they saw as glaring inconsistencies when the image was shared this weekend on social media.

The suspicions appear to have been misplaced, however. The same flag was apparently filmed being shot down by an Israel Defense Forces (IDF) patrol. It was reportedly a regular-sized – though highly offensive – banner that was indeed attached at a considerable height to a power line not far from an Israeli outpost.

The town is located in the southern Hebron Governorate of the Israeli-occupied West Bank. Like many other Palestinian neighborhoods, it regularly serves as the stage for violent anti-Israeli protests, raids by Israeli security forces, and other forms of hostilities. One of the latest high-profile incidents happened in late July, when a 12-year-old Palestinian boy was shot and killed by Israeli soldiers, triggering two days of clashes between Palestinian protesters and Israeli troops.

It remains unclear how the Nazi banner was attached to the power cable in the first place. Some people suspected foul play, saying it must have been some sort of a false-flag operation to discredit the residents of Beit Ummar.

Nazi symbology has been occasionally used by Palestinians to taunt their Jewish opponents. In August, Palestinian protesters burned a Star of David combined with a swastika during a demonstration near the West Bank town of Beita.

It was part of a protest against an Israeli settlement built on a hilltop near the town. The IDF was turning it into its base as part of a deal with the settlers, who agreed to move out of the area in return.

If you like this story, share it with a friend!

Dear readers and commenters,

We have implemented a new engine for our comment section. We hope the transition goes smoothly for all of you. Unfortunately, the comments made before the change have been lost due to a technical problem. We are working on restoring them, and hoping to see you fill up the comment section with new ones. You should still be able to log in to comment using your social-media profiles, but if you signed up under an RT profile before, you are invited to create a new profile with the new commenting system.

Sorry for the inconvenience, and looking forward to your future comments,

RT Team.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies