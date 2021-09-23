WATCH: Medics march in France to demand higher wages and better recognition from govt
On Thursday, state-certified nurses and operating room nurses went on strike across the country, taking their cause to the streets and calling for greater recognition from the government.
The challenges of their profession, understaffing and unhealthy work cycles have been accentuated by the Covid-19 pandemic, which has put a considerable burden on those working in healthcare.
In Paris, hundreds of nurses still wearing their scrubs chanted and blew whistles as they marched through the city. Protesters carried placards and banners, some of them saying that healthy and happy nurses are in the best interest of patients.
Mobilisation des infirmiers de Bloc opératoire diplômés d'état #IBODE à #ParisIls réclament notemment plus de reconnaissance de leur spécialité. #EIBO#IBODE#CadreIBODE#BloqueTonBloc#EIBODE#BlocOperatoire#Soignants#Paris#Veran#23septembre2021#BlocTonBlocpic.twitter.com/yVveSpTP4Y— MarocFranceOnline 🇲🇫🇲🇦 (@maroc_online) September 23, 2021
🔴Journée de mobilisation des #infirmiers diplômés d’État (#IDE) et de bloc opératoire (#IBODE). À #Paris, manifestation de Montparnasse jusqu’au Ministère de la santé. Ils demandent notamment une meilleure reconnaissance du métier et une hausse des salaires. #BloqueTonBlocpic.twitter.com/2tgUB5illm— Charles Baudry (@CharlesBaudry) September 23, 2021
In Sens, a town in north-central France, local media reported that 90% of nurses had joined the strike. As a result, only emergency operations were being performed.
Rachid Digoy, president of the Collectif Inter-Blocs, the professional association for nurses in France, claimed that working conditions have been deteriorating for their members year on year.Also on rt.com France’s Naval Group vows to BILL Australia after ‘unprecedented brutality’ of cancelled $40bn submarine deal
In addition, nurses suffer from “a lack of recognition” and are paid “totally inadequate salaries” for their work. “The average salary of a block nurse is 1,700 euros. This is not enough, especially since the Covid crisis,” he stated.
The group also stated in a press release that they wanted the retirement age set at 60 years, reflecting the “arduous responsibilities within our profession.”
If you like this story, share it with a friend!
Dear readers and commenters,
We have implemented a new engine for our comment section. We hope the transition goes smoothly for all of you. Unfortunately, the comments made before the change have been lost due to a technical problem. We are working on restoring them, and hoping to see you fill up the comment section with new ones. You should still be able to log in to comment using your social-media profiles, but if you signed up under an RT profile before, you are invited to create a new profile with the new commenting system.
Sorry for the inconvenience, and looking forward to your future comments,
RT Team.