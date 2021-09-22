Iran does not ‘waste time,’ won’t accept ‘unconstructive’ US behavior in nuclear negotiations, foreign minister says
Speaking on Tuesday with the European Union’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian bashed Washington’s behavior in relation to Iran and the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) as having so far been “unconstructive.” The foreign minister even claimed that Biden has “in practice” pursued a similar course in policy to his predecessor Donald Trump.
Amir-Abdollahian remained firm, stating that Americans are mistaken if they “think they are concluding by putting pressure on Iran,” vowing that the JCPOA “must have tangible results” for Tehran. In return, the country will stop its “compensatory actions.”Also on rt.com Iran’s atomic energy chief vows to boost nuclear science despite efforts of ‘enemies’ to curb Tehran’s advancement
Borrell, who met with Iran on the sidelines of the United Nations event, stressed the importance of the nuclear talks, not only for the country, but for the wider region and world.
Slamming the former republican president, the foreign policy chief expressed that Brussels “has always been critical of Trump's destructive policies and actions in withdrawing” from the accord. Borrell, however, voiced that “the new US administration has created a new chapter in maintaining and reviving the deal.”Also on rt.com Iran nuclear talks to resume ‘in the next few weeks’ – Foreign Ministry
The remarks come after Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Saeed Khatibzadeh, announced on Tuesday that talks on reviving the 2015 nuclear deal will resume “in the next few weeks.” Negotiations plateaued earlier this year after going through five rounds of discussions.
Iran has been incessant that as a prerequisite for the talks to proceed, the US must drop all of its sanctions imposed against the Islamic Republic.
The White House, however, has been hesitant to drop the embargoes imposed by Trump after he unilaterally pulled America out of the JCPOA in 2018. Washington is calling on Iran to stop enriching uranium beyond the limits outlined in the accord, which Tehran began doing in response to the financial penalties.
Like this story? Share it with a friend!
Dear readers and commenters,
We have implemented a new engine for our comment section. We hope the transition goes smoothly for all of you. Unfortunately, the comments made before the change have been lost due to a technical problem. We are working on restoring them, and hoping to see you fill up the comment section with new ones. You should still be able to log in to comment using your social-media profiles, but if you signed up under an RT profile before, you are invited to create a new profile with the new commenting system.
Sorry for the inconvenience, and looking forward to your future comments,
RT Team.