Suspect detained in Germany after killing gas station worker at point blank over request to WEAR A MASK
On Monday, authorities issued a statement confirming that the 49-year-old male is in custody after being suspected of a shooting that took place late on September 18.
According to law enforcement, the suspect first entered the gas station just before 8pm local time on Saturday to make a purchase, where the cashier asked the man to wear a face covering. After an exchange of words, the man left only to return around two hours later wearing a medical mask and then fired a fatal shot at the 20-year-old student working at the service station.
The perpetrator fled the scene, sparking a massive manhunt operation throughout the night, which yielded no results, until the man turned himself in on Sunday morning at the police station, where he was arrested.Also on rt.com UN special rapporteur on torture requests info after video shows German police officer throwing elderly woman to ground
When quizzed about his motives for the slaying, the man confessed late on Monday that the coronavirus pandemic was a heavy burden on him and that he rejected anti-virus measures. The suspect, who has not been named due to German privacy laws, said he saw the clerk as “responsible for the overall situation, since he had enforced the rules."
The alleged murder weapon, as well as other arms and ammunition, were found during a sweep of his home. The origin of the weapon, however, is yet to be determined.
Last week, Facebook censored pages belonging to Germany’s ‘Querdenken’ anti-lockdown movement on the grounds that such content violated its policies and were coordinated to “drive severe social harm”.Also on rt.com Facebook censors German anti-lockdown movement under new rules to prevent real users from organizing & amplifying ‘harmful’ ideas
Like this story? Share it with a friend!
Dear readers and commenters,
We have implemented a new engine for our comment section. We hope the transition goes smoothly for all of you. Unfortunately, the comments made before the change have been lost due to a technical problem. We are working on restoring them, and hoping to see you fill up the comment section with new ones. You should still be able to log in to comment using your social-media profiles, but if you signed up under an RT profile before, you are invited to create a new profile with the new commenting system.
Sorry for the inconvenience, and looking forward to your future comments,
RT Team.