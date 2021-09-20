 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

‘Breach of confidence:’ French FM denounces AUKUS deal, says Europeans need to rethink alliances and partnerships

20 Sep, 2021 23:21
Get short URL
‘Breach of confidence:’ French FM denounces AUKUS deal, says Europeans need to rethink alliances and partnerships
French President Emmanuel Macron (left) and US President Joe Biden, September 20, 2021. ©  Gonzalo Fuentes/Pool via AP;  Andrew Harnik/AP
France will rethink its concept of alliances and partnerships after the US negotiated a nuclear submarine deal with the UK and Australia without so much as telling Paris, said the French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian.

“At issue here isn’t so much the breach of a weapons contract – even if this harms France – but the breach in confidence between allies,” Le Drian said Monday at a press conference in New York, on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session. “This calls for serious reflection among Europeans on the very concept that we have of alliances and partnerships.”

US President Joe Biden, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and British PM Boris Johnson announced last week that they will be working together to arm Canberra with nuclear-powered submarines. The project, dubbed AUKUS, scrapped a major Franco-Australian shipbuilding contract for diesel-powered submarines, and Paris reportedly found out about it from the media.

Le Drian said the US announced the decision “without telling anyone,” which is regrettable because “an alliance, a partnership, that means transparency, predictability. And none of this was there.” Alliances mean talking to one another, not hiding important matters from one another, and making them public without informing allies in advance, he said.

Unilateralism, unpredictability, absence of consultations between allies – in particular the US – “means that reflexes remain from an era we hoped had gone,” he added, in what was universally interpreted as a reference to the Trump administration. 

Le Drian also wondered about the effects of the AUKUS, which France considers to be “very confrontational towards China.” Regretting that Europe was excluded from this initiative, the chief French diplomat called on EU allies to “chart their own path.” 

Also on rt.com ‘Not acceptable’: EU chief criticizes treatment of France by AUKUS nuclear sub pact

This sort of talk echoes the comments by President Emmanuel Macron in November 2019, when he condemned Turkey’s incursion into Syria as unilateral action unbecoming of a NATO ally and spoke of the “brain death” for the US-led alliance. 

France has so far responded to the AUKUS snub by recalling its ambassadors from Washington and Canberra for consultations, and canceling a celebration of the Battle of the Capes, a 1781 French naval victory that helped the American colonists win their independence from Britain. 

Le Drian also scrapped a planned meeting with his British counterpart. He told reporters on Monday he had no intention of meeting US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at the UN, though he might run into him “in a corridor somewhere.” 

Paris had previously expected to figure prominently in any US and Australian plans for the Indo-Pacific, given that France has a number of overseas territories in the region – such as French Polynesia and New Caledonia – where it also maintains a military presence.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Dear readers and commenters,

We have implemented a new engine for our comment section. We hope the transition goes smoothly for all of you. Unfortunately, the comments made before the change have been lost due to a technical problem. We are working on restoring them, and hoping to see you fill up the comment section with new ones. You should still be able to log in to comment using your social-media profiles, but if you signed up under an RT profile before, you are invited to create a new profile with the new commenting system.

Sorry for the inconvenience, and looking forward to your future comments,

RT Team.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies