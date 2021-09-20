 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Blaze ravages Greek migrant camp & forces evacuations on eve of relocation to new ‘closed-style’ facility

20 Sep, 2021 02:39
Get short URL
Blaze ravages Greek migrant camp & forces evacuations on eve of relocation to new ‘closed-style’ facility
Fire burns makeshift tents outside the perimeter of the overcrowded refugee camp at the port of Vathy on the eastern Aegean island of Samos, Greece, late Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. ©  AP / Michael Svarnias
Hundreds of people have been evacuated from a soon-to-be-closed Vathy migrant camp on the Greek island of Samos, after massive fire engulfed the facility just ahead of the planned relocation of its remaining residents.

Six fire engines were sent to the scene to contain the blaze, which according to authorities had started in a deserted area. “There is no danger for those who are still there because the fire broke out in abandoned sheds in the western side of the camp,” the Greek Ministry of Migration said.

The fire nevertheless forced a full evacuation, with several hundred people temporarily moved to an “empty space” near the entrance to the camp, while a handful of unaccompanied minors were transferred to a new facility.

The camp was due to shut down this week, but still housed some 300 to 500 migrants awaiting transfer.

Originally built to accommodate less than 700 people, Vathy sheltered up to 7,000 asylum-seekers at one point, often drawing criticism from human rights activists.

RT
A view of a newly inaugurated closed-type migrant camp on the island of Samos, Greece, September 18, 2021. Picture taken with a drone. ©  Reuters / Alkis Konstantinidis

The new $50 million 12,000-square-meter “closed-style” facility was inaugurated this weekend. It features double barbed wire fence, surveillance cameras, x-ray scanners and magnetic doors, as well as a detention center for rejected asylum seekers.

RT
A private security employee stands guard inside a newly inaugurated closed-type migrant camp on the island of Samos, Greece, September 18, 2021 ©  Reuters / Alkis Konstantinidis

Almost exactly a year ago, a fire ripped through the Moria migrant camp on the Greek island of Lesbos, devouring tents housing around 13,000 people. Greek investigators believe that the fire was deliberately started by the asylum seekers themselves in protest against the Covid-19 restrictions.

Also on rt.com 4 Afghan nationals jailed for 10 years over arson that destroyed Greece's Moria migrant camp amid Covid-19 quarantine protests

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Dear readers and commenters,

We have implemented a new engine for our comment section. We hope the transition goes smoothly for all of you. Unfortunately, the comments made before the change have been lost due to a technical problem. We are working on restoring them, and hoping to see you fill up the comment section with new ones. You should still be able to log in to comment using your social-media profiles, but if you signed up under an RT profile before, you are invited to create a new profile with the new commenting system.

Sorry for the inconvenience, and looking forward to your future comments,

RT Team.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies