Volcano erupts on Spain’s Canary Islands, ejecting large plumes of smoke into the air (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)
On Saturday, a 3.2-magnitude earthquake was reported on the island. It was followed by four tremors on Sunday morning, with the most powerful said to have reached 3.8 magnitude.
THE ERUPTION HAS JUST BEGUN IN LA PALMA. THESE IMAGES HAVE BEEN RECORDED BY INVOLCAN PERSONNEL #LaPalma#volcanologypic.twitter.com/twJwZfbAjw— INVOLCAN (@involcan) September 19, 2021
🔴 #ÚLTIMAHORA | Erupción volcánica en la isla de La Palma.#VigilanciaLaPalmapic.twitter.com/TKTUvoouqu— Canarias Radio (@laautonomica) September 19, 2021
Fearing an eruption and landslides, local authorities had begun to evacuate people with reduced mobility and farm animals from nearby areas as a precaution.
#ErupciónLaPalma#PEVOLCA Manténgase informado a través de los canales oficiales. No se desplace a la zona afectada. pic.twitter.com/DB5Kmy498N— 1-1-2 Canarias (@112canarias) September 19, 2021
The Teneguia volcano, which is part of the Cumbre Vieja volcanic chain, previously erupted in 1971 – the last surface eruption on Spanish soil. One man was killed in the previous event when he took pictures near the lava flows. No property was damaged.
