AUKUS fallout: France pledges to ‘defend truly multilateral international order’ with India amid diplomatic row with Australia-US
France and India will “work on a joint program of concrete actions to defend a truly multilateral international order,” French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian and his Indian counterpart, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, said in a statement on Saturday. Released by the French foreign ministry, it also said the two had discussed the situation in Afghanistan and the Indo-Pacific.Also on rt.com Malaysian PM says AUKUS will be ‘catalyst for nuclear arms race’ as ex-diplomat warns Australia is now ‘isolated’ in region
The diplomats have vowed to continue building strategic partnership based on a “relationship of political trust between two great sovereign nations.” Le Drian and Jaishankar agreed to meet in New York on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session next week.
On Friday, France recalled its ambassadors from Washington and Canberra after Australia scrapped a major submarine program with France in favor of acquiring nuclear-powered submarines with the help of the US and UK.
Paris furiously protested the new arrangement between Australia, the US and UK, known as AUKUS. Le Drian called the ditching of French-Australian submarine program “a stab in the back.”Also on rt.com US-UK-Australia submarine deal is a dangerous joke which will only worsen geopolitical crisis with China
