Several injured after car rams into restaurant terrace in France’s Fontainebleau

A vehicle has crashed into a terrace outside a restaurant in the town of Fontainebleau, near Paris, injuring several people. Police and emergency crews are attending the scene.

Saturday’s social media footage shows police cordoning off an area not far from the Palace of Fontainebleau, a famous French medieval castle, while one photo appears to show a black car in the middle of a restaurant terrace, with chairs scattered around it.

Videos suggest emergency services have been evacuating the injured with the help of helicopters. Initial reports suggested three people were injured in the incident, while news website Actu.fr reported that at least six people were hurt.

🔴 ALERTE INFO - Voiture dans une terrasse à #Fontainebleau : la suspecte est inconnue des services de police, mais est susceptible d'être connue pour des problèmes psychiatriques à #Melun. (BFM) #SeineetMarnepic.twitter.com/bcUVhV9EnX — FLASH INFO Ile-de-France (@info_Paris_IDF) September 18, 2021

#Fontainebleau Nous vous invitons à éviter le secteur Poste/Carrousel en raison d’un accident survenu un peu plus tôt. Une intervention de la police et des pompiers est en cours. La situation est sous contrôle. Merci de ne pas gêner leur travail. pic.twitter.com/g5Uvw61O0n — Frédéric Valletoux (@fredvalletoux) September 18, 2021

Mayor Frederic Valletoux said the situation was “under control,” asking the public not to interfere in the rescue efforts.

🇫🇷 Les secours sont actuellement déployés sur place, et un périmètre de sécurité a été mis en place.Pour l'instant on parle d'un geste "suicidaire" de la part de la conductrice... #Fontainebleau#Paris#Francepic.twitter.com/CauNghJ7JA — MediaFrance24 🌐 (@MediaFrance24) September 18, 2021

DETAILS TO FOLLOW