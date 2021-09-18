 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Several injured after car rams into restaurant terrace in France’s Fontainebleau
HomeWorld News

Several injured after car rams into restaurant terrace in France’s Fontainebleau

18 Sep, 2021 15:50
Get short URL
Several injured after car rams into restaurant terrace in France’s Fontainebleau
A vehicle has crashed into a terrace outside a restaurant in the town of Fontainebleau, near Paris, injuring several people. Police and emergency crews are attending the scene.

Saturday’s social media footage shows police cordoning off an area not far from the Palace of Fontainebleau, a famous French medieval castle, while one photo appears to show a black car in the middle of a restaurant terrace, with chairs scattered around it.

Videos suggest emergency services have been evacuating the injured with the help of helicopters. Initial reports suggested three people were injured in the incident, while news website Actu.fr reported that at least six people were hurt.

Mayor Frederic Valletoux said the situation was “under control,” asking the public not to interfere in the rescue efforts.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

Dear readers and commenters,

We have implemented a new engine for our comment section. We hope the transition goes smoothly for all of you. Unfortunately, the comments made before the change have been lost due to a technical problem. We are working on restoring them, and hoping to see you fill up the comment section with new ones. You should still be able to log in to comment using your social-media profiles, but if you signed up under an RT profile before, you are invited to create a new profile with the new commenting system.

Sorry for the inconvenience, and looking forward to your future comments,

RT Team.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies