 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Biden administration sues Texas over ‘flagrant deprivation of rights’ in anti-abortion law
HomeWorld News

Nearly 800 forced to evacuate amid massive wildfire around Spanish resort town (VIDEOS)

9 Sep, 2021 18:39
Get short URL
Nearly 800 forced to evacuate amid massive wildfire around Spanish resort town (VIDEOS)
© Twitter / José M García Urbano
A massive wildfire has broken out in the vicinity of the southern Spanish town of Estepona. The blaze has prompted evacuation of some 800 people and caused traffic disruption, with several roads closed.

The fire began in the forested mountainous area around the town, known as the Sierra Bermeja, late on Wednesday, continuing to spread throughout Thursday. The blaze has already ripped through some 2,000 hectares (5,000 acres) of woods, according to the emergency services.

The blaze prompted a massive emergency services response, with some 200 firefighters, backed up by fire helicopters and other machinery, dispatched to battle the flames.

Despite the effort, the fire has still not been contained, with open flames visible in the mountains, footage circulating online shows.

Strong winds fanned the flames which approached the outskirts of the village of Las Abejeras. The village is among four communities outside Estepona evacuated so far, with a total of 779 people moved out, according to local authorities.

The flames have also prompted the closure of several roads, including parts of the major AP-7 highway that stretches along Spain’s Mediterranean coast.

Spain has been heavily battered by wildfires this year, with some 74,260 hectares (183,500 acres) of land burned, according to official figures. Abnormally hot weather and strong winds have contributed to the blazes, which plagued the whole Mediterranean region, with multiple countries, including Greece, Turkey and Lebanon, getting heavily hit by the wildfires.

Also on rt.com Spanish wildfire that ripped through Galicia region ‘clearly intentional’ as blazes ‘ignited simultaneously’ – official

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Dear readers and commenters,

We have implemented a new engine for our comment section. We hope the transition goes smoothly for all of you. Unfortunately, the comments made before the change have been lost due to a technical problem. We are working on restoring them, and hoping to see you fill up the comment section with new ones. You should still be able to log in to comment using your social-media profiles, but if you signed up under an RT profile before, you are invited to create a new profile with the new commenting system.

Sorry for the inconvenience, and looking forward to your future comments,

RT Team.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies