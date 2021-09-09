Nearly 800 forced to evacuate amid massive wildfire around Spanish resort town (VIDEOS)

A massive wildfire has broken out in the vicinity of the southern Spanish town of Estepona. The blaze has prompted evacuation of some 800 people and caused traffic disruption, with several roads closed.

The fire began in the forested mountainous area around the town, known as the Sierra Bermeja, late on Wednesday, continuing to spread throughout Thursday. The blaze has already ripped through some 2,000 hectares (5,000 acres) of woods, according to the emergency services.

Seguimos muy pendientes del inciendio #EsteponaAnoche activamos el Plan de Emergencias Local y habilitamos el pabellón municipal para desalojados.Todo mi agradecimiento a quienes trabajan en extinguir el fuego. Estas imágenes de Sierra Bermeja nos producen una profunda tristeza pic.twitter.com/EwptSAZVF1 — José M García Urbano (@JMGarciaUrbano) September 9, 2021

The blaze prompted a massive emergency services response, with some 200 firefighters, backed up by fire helicopters and other machinery, dispatched to battle the flames.

#IFJubriqueACTIVONIVEL 1Incesante actividad de medios aéreos.Recuerden :Aléjense de su zona de tareas, es peligroso. pic.twitter.com/vsp7YS1EJJ — El Batefuegos (@El_Batefuegos) September 9, 2021

Despite the effort, the fire has still not been contained, with open flames visible in the mountains, footage circulating online shows.

Pictures of the fire in #Estepona it’s still very much active sadly 😔The terrace is covered in ash. I really hope everyone is ok. 🙏🏼The firefighters have been there since 10pm last night. Heroes they really are#sierrabermejapic.twitter.com/ns4MN9ce1D — Stephanie King (@ms_arsenal) September 9, 2021

Strong winds fanned the flames which approached the outskirts of the village of Las Abejeras. The village is among four communities outside Estepona evacuated so far, with a total of 779 people moved out, according to local authorities.

The flames have also prompted the closure of several roads, including parts of the major AP-7 highway that stretches along Spain’s Mediterranean coast.

Spain has been heavily battered by wildfires this year, with some 74,260 hectares (183,500 acres) of land burned, according to official figures. Abnormally hot weather and strong winds have contributed to the blazes, which plagued the whole Mediterranean region, with multiple countries, including Greece, Turkey and Lebanon, getting heavily hit by the wildfires.

