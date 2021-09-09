France won’t accept ‘financial blackmail’ & anything that breaks the law, minister says amid migrant row with the UK
The French minister said on Thursday that “the friendship between our two countries deserves better than postures which undermine cooperation between our services.”
France will not accept any practice contrary to the law of the sea, nor any financial blackmail.
The statement was in response to what Priti Patel called “constructive talks” with Darmanin on tackling illegal migration across the Channel on Wednesday. However, a letter released on Wednesday reportedly showed France’s rejection of Patel’s plan to send migrant boats back to France on the basis that “safeguarding human lives at sea takes priority over considerations of nationality, status, and migratory policy.”
Citing a statement from the Home Office, The Guardian reported that Border Force staff are now being trained to employ so-called “turn-around” tactics at sea.
A growing number of refugees and migrants are crossing the Channel to enter the UK. So far this year, more than 12,000 have made the journey.
Like this story? Share it with a friend!
Dear readers and commenters,
We have implemented a new engine for our comment section. We hope the transition goes smoothly for all of you. Unfortunately, the comments made before the change have been lost due to a technical problem. We are working on restoring them, and hoping to see you fill up the comment section with new ones. You should still be able to log in to comment using your social-media profiles, but if you signed up under an RT profile before, you are invited to create a new profile with the new commenting system.
Sorry for the inconvenience, and looking forward to your future comments,
RT Team.