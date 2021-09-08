 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Dozens feared missing after two ferries carrying over 100 people collide in India, one capsizes (VIDEOS)

8 Sep, 2021 12:45
Screenshot. © Twitter / atanu bhuyan
Two ferry boats have smashed into each other on India's Brahmaputra River, with one of the boats capsizing immediately after the collision. The boats were reportedly carrying over 100 people, some of whom are feared missing.

The accident occurred on Wednesday to the north of the city of Jorhat, located in India's northeastern state of Assam. Two ferries, traveling in opposite directions, collided on the Brahmaputra River.

Footage circulating online shows a large, heavy ferry, which carried passengers as well as a number of vehicles, smashing into a smaller passenger ferry.

The smaller ferry capsized immediately after the collision, going underwater within seconds of the crash, disturbing video apparently shot by a passenger on the larger boat shows. People rushed out of the sinking vessel, their belongings afloat.

The two ferries carried over 100 people, with dozens feared missing after the collision, local media reported. No information on potential casualties was immediately available.

