 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

At least 41 killed, dozens injured after massive blaze erupts at overcrowded prison near Indonesia’s capital (VIDEO)

8 Sep, 2021 05:18
Get short URL
At least 41 killed, dozens injured after massive blaze erupts at overcrowded prison near Indonesia’s capital (VIDEO)
An ambulance is seen at the main entrance gate of Tangerang prison following a fire overnight at an overcrowded jail on the outskirts of Jakarta, Indonesia, September 8, 2021. ©  Reuters / Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana
At least 41 people were killed and dozens more wounded in a large fire that broke out in a crowded prison near the Indonesian capital of Jakarta, according to officials. The blaze has since been extinguished.

The fire ignited at Tangerang Prison in the early hours of Wednesday, said Rika Aprianti, a spokeswoman for the country’s Justice Ministry. She added that the fire was put out after several hours, and that all injured victims had been taken to a local hospital. 

In addition to the 41 inmates killed, at least eight others were severely injured and a total of 72 sustained light wounds, Jakarta police chief Fadil Imran told reporters. 

Footage of firefighters working to extinguish the blaze captured by local media has circulated online, appearing to show that the fire had spread across a large portion of the building. The Jakarta Post later reported, however, that the flames were mostly contained to one cell block.

While authorities are still probing the cause of the conflagration, police spokesman Yusri Yunus reportedly told local media that a short circuit in one of the prison’s blocks is currently believed to have caused the inferno. 

Situated in an industrial district outside Jakarta and largely used to confine drug offenders, Tangerang Prison was designed to house about 1,225 people. However, prior to Wednesday’s fire, the facility held more than 2,000 inmates, Aprianti said, noting the C Block was crowded with 122 convicts at the time of the blaze. Reuters reported earlier, citing government records, that the prison had a capacity of just 600.

Also on rt.com Indonesia reaches peak of second Covid-19 wave fuelled by Delta variant – health minister

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Dear readers and commenters,

We have implemented a new engine for our comment section. We hope the transition goes smoothly for all of you. Unfortunately, the comments made before the change have been lost due to a technical problem. We are working on restoring them, and hoping to see you fill up the comment section with new ones. You should still be able to log in to comment using your social-media profiles, but if you signed up under an RT profile before, you are invited to create a new profile with the new commenting system.

Sorry for the inconvenience, and looking forward to your future comments,

RT Team.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies