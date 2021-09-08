7.0-magnitude quake rocks Mexico near Acapulco – USGS

A strong 7.0-magnitude tremor has struck Mexico’s Pacific coast, the United States Geological Survey has reported. The quake was felt in Acapulco as well as Mexico City and has reportedly caused some damage.

The quake hit some 20.9 km (13 mi) north-east of Acapulco, Mexico’s largest beach resort and a major seaport on the Pacific coast.

The USGS initially reported the tremor’s magnitude as 7.4 , but later downgraded it to 7.0.

Uriel Sánchez reporta daños en Acapulco por sismo de hace un momento pic.twitter.com/tfkEkPepnK — Jaime Méndez Pérez (@agenciajm) September 8, 2021

Civil Protection Authorities in the Guerrero state, which has borne the brunt of the impact from the quake, have urged the residents to stay calm.

A video allegedly taken in one of the beachfront hotels in Acapulco showed tiles strewn on the floor.

There have been reports that tremors were also felt in Mexico City, located some 230 miles (375 km) from Acapulco, causing buildings to sway and residents to rush out of their homes in panic.

This video from Mexico City’s Roma Norte neighborhood during the earthquake is surreal pic.twitter.com/AKTtAABVdM — Lil Masa X (@fidmart85) September 8, 2021

Así la panorámica de Ciudad de México en el momento exacto del sismo de esta noche ! 🚨Una imagen muy parecida casualmente al sismo del mismo 7 de septiembre por la noche pero del 2017 Un abrazo a todos ! pic.twitter.com/eEZwgCu3Ex — Octavio Valdez (@_octaviovaldez) September 8, 2021

Footage has emerged online showing terrified residents huddling in the streets as lightning flashes illuminate the night sky.

#Terremoto en la Ciudad de México, 7.4 Grados en escala de Richter pic.twitter.com/18XyRO4Vaa — 🇲🇽Noticias Gdl 🇲🇽 (@NoticiasGdl2020) September 8, 2021

While the USGS estimated that “significant casualties and damage” were likely, Mexico City authorities said that the quake did not appear to cause any major destruction. Omar Garcia Harfuch, head of public security, reported that the quake knocked out power in several neighborhoods, but that no “relevant damages” have been inflicted on the Mexican capital.

