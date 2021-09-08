 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

7.0-magnitude quake rocks Mexico near Acapulco – USGS

8 Sep, 2021 02:11
Get short URL
7.0-magnitude quake rocks Mexico near Acapulco – USGS
People stand in the street after an earthquake shook buildings in Mexico City, Mexico, September 7, 2021. ©  Reuters / Andres Stapff
A strong 7.0-magnitude tremor has struck Mexico’s Pacific coast, the United States Geological Survey has reported. The quake was felt in Acapulco as well as Mexico City and has reportedly caused some damage.

The quake hit some 20.9 km (13 mi) north-east of Acapulco, Mexico’s largest beach resort and a major seaport on the Pacific coast. 

The USGS initially reported the tremor’s magnitude as 7.4 , but later downgraded it to 7.0. 

Civil Protection Authorities in the Guerrero state, which has borne the brunt of the impact from the quake, have urged the residents to stay calm. 

A video allegedly taken in one of the beachfront hotels in Acapulco showed tiles strewn on the floor.

There have been reports that tremors were also felt in Mexico City, located some 230 miles (375 km) from Acapulco, causing buildings to sway and residents to rush out of their homes in panic.

Footage has emerged online showing terrified residents huddling in the streets as lightning flashes illuminate the night sky.

While the USGS estimated that “significant casualties and damage” were likely, Mexico City authorities said that the quake did not appear to cause any major destruction. Omar Garcia Harfuch, head of public security, reported that the quake knocked out power in several neighborhoods, but that no “relevant damages” have been inflicted on the Mexican capital.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

Dear readers and commenters,

We have implemented a new engine for our comment section. We hope the transition goes smoothly for all of you. Unfortunately, the comments made before the change have been lost due to a technical problem. We are working on restoring them, and hoping to see you fill up the comment section with new ones. You should still be able to log in to comment using your social-media profiles, but if you signed up under an RT profile before, you are invited to create a new profile with the new commenting system.

Sorry for the inconvenience, and looking forward to your future comments,

RT Team.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies