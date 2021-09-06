Legendary French actor Jean-Paul Belmondo dies at 88
6 Sep, 2021 14:28
French New Wave star Jean-Paul Belmondo, perhaps best known for roles in Breathless and The Professional, has died at the age of 88, his lawyer told AFP. He had been unwell for some time having suffered a stroke in 2001.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
