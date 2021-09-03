EU and drug maker AstraZeneca settle Covid vaccine supply dispute, ending Brussels’ court action
In a statement released by the European Commission on Friday, the bloc confirmed that a resolution had been made. “The EU and AstraZeneca have reached an agreement which will secure the delivery of the remaining COVID-19 vaccine doses to Member States under the terms of the Advance Purchase Agreement concluded on 27 August 2020 with AstraZeneca.”
The release further read that “the agreement will also end the pending litigation before the Brussels Court.”
Under the settlement, AstraZeneca has guaranteed that it will deliver 200 million doses of its Covid-19 vaccine to the EU, with 135 million to be provided by the end of 2021. The remaining 65 million doses will be given by the end of March 2022.
As per a statement released by the pharmaceutical giant on Friday, AstraZeneca has so far supplied the bloc with over 140 million doses of its own coronavirus vaccines, just under half of the company’s original promise of 300 million.
The commissioner for health and food safety, Stella Kyriakides, noted that the Anglo-Swedish company’s vaccines were essential for balancing the uneven inoculation coverage across the EU’s 27 member states after Brussels reached the milestone of fully vaccinating 70% of its adult population earlier this week.
Slow negotiations with the manufacturer, as well as vaccine delays, initially stunted the EU’s vaccination efforts.
The EU started its legal action against AstraZeneca in April concerning the request of faster delivery. In June, the Belgian court ordered the manufacturer to deliver 50 million vaccines, on top of the 30 million it had already sent, by September 27, or face a penalty of €10 for every dose not supplied.Also on rt.com EU sues AstraZeneca for under-delivering on Covid-19 vaccine contract
Like this story? Share it with a friend!
Dear readers and commenters,
We have implemented a new engine for our comment section. We hope the transition goes smoothly for all of you. Unfortunately, the comments made before the change have been lost due to a technical problem. We are working on restoring them, and hoping to see you fill up the comment section with new ones. You should still be able to log in to comment using your social-media profiles, but if you signed up under an RT profile before, you are invited to create a new profile with the new commenting system.
Sorry for the inconvenience, and looking forward to your future comments,
RT Team.