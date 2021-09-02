 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Syrian air defenses engage ‘Israeli missiles’ over Damascus – reports

2 Sep, 2021 22:51
Get short URL
Syrian air defenses engage ‘Israeli missiles’ over Damascus – reports
©  Twitter
Air defenses lit up the sky over the Syrian capital of Damascus after reports of incoming missiles from Lebanese airspace, allegedly fired by Israeli jets.

“Air defenses are confronting hostile missiles in the sky over Damascus,” said the state news agency SANA. Reports of explosions near the capital came around 1:30 am local time on Friday. A grainy video showing a missile splitting the night also made rounds on social media.

A little later, SANA quoted a military source that said “Israeli enemy carried out air aggression from the direction southeast of Beirut,” targeting the vicinity of Damascus.

Israel has carried out “hundreds” of airstrikes in Syria, which Tel Aviv has called defensive strikes on “Iranian” targets on the rare occasions they were acknowledged at all.

Iran has assisted the government in Damascus in its fight against both Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS) terrorists and anti-government militants backed by Turkey. 

Also on rt.com Syrian air defenses downed 22 Israeli missiles fired from Lebanese airspace – Russian Defense Ministry

Friday’s bombardment is the first major strike in two weeks. During the August 19 attack, 22 out of 24 Israeli missiles launched from Lebanese airspace were shot down by the Syrians, using the Russian-made Buk-M2E and Pantsir-S air defense systems, the Russian military said afterward.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Dear readers and commenters,

We have implemented a new engine for our comment section. We hope the transition goes smoothly for all of you. Unfortunately, the comments made before the change have been lost due to a technical problem. We are working on restoring them, and hoping to see you fill up the comment section with new ones. You should still be able to log in to comment using your social-media profiles, but if you signed up under an RT profile before, you are invited to create a new profile with the new commenting system.

Sorry for the inconvenience, and looking forward to your future comments,

RT Team.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies