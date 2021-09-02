Germany’s Deutsche Bahn railway company to take union to court over drivers’ strike
The current strike, the third and longest in the ongoing wage dispute between the Gewerkschaft Deutscher Lokomotivfuhrer (GDL) union and the railway operator, has been impacting some services since Wednesday afternoon. The industrial action is set to run until next Tuesday morning.
Deutsche Bahn claims it was “obliged to take action in the courts” after GDL rejected the company’s proposals for ending the strike. The union previously held two strikes in August, demanding a 3.2% increase in salaries and a pandemic bonus of €600 ($711).
The railway operator says it offered to meet the GDL’s demands, providing the requested pay rise, Covid bonus, and a shortened collective agreement, but that the union rejected it. GDL, in turn, said that Deutsche Bahn’s offer was “bogus,” only serving to “irritate the public and media representatives” with delaying tactics instead of seriously engaging with the union.Also on rt.com German companies cannot ask about employees’ Covid vaccination status – labor minister
GDL has previously claimed that the demands could be easily met by Deutsche Bahn, which had a revenue of around €40 billion ($47.46 billion) in 2020, decrying the railway operator’s actions as “injustice.”
The August strikes, which the union said were about securing “simple, comprehensive and justified” improvements to working conditions, halted around 700 trains from operating in Germany on one day, with only a quarter of long-distance trains operating. It was estimated by German economists that the strikes earlier this year cost the country’s economy around €100 million ($117 million) per day of action.
If you like this story, share it with a friend!
Dear readers and commenters,
We have implemented a new engine for our comment section. We hope the transition goes smoothly for all of you. Unfortunately, the comments made before the change have been lost due to a technical problem. We are working on restoring them, and hoping to see you fill up the comment section with new ones. You should still be able to log in to comment using your social-media profiles, but if you signed up under an RT profile before, you are invited to create a new profile with the new commenting system.
Sorry for the inconvenience, and looking forward to your future comments,
RT Team.