Germany presses for Iran to come back to nuclear deal talks following concerns over new uranium enrichment levels
Speaking at a media briefing on Wednesday, a German Foreign Ministry spokesperson said that Berlin “vehemently asks Iran to return to the negotiating table constructively and as soon as possible,” adding that time is running out for the talks.
“We [Germany] are ready to do so, but the time window won’t be open indefinitely,” they stated.Also on rt.com ‘For medical & humanitarian reasons only’: Tehran hits back after London, Paris & Berlin voice ‘concerns’ over 20% enrichment
Germany is urging Tehran to rejoin talks about reviving the nuclear deal – or the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) – due to the increasing purity levels of its uranium enrichment, which is in clear defiance of its obligations under the plan.
The deal – originally signed in July 2015 by Iran, China, France, Germany, Russia, the UK, US, and EU – has crumbled since America’s unilateral withdrawal in May 2018 under then-president Donald Trump. Washington has reimposed a raft of economic sanctions on Iran since leaving the deal, and Tehran has increasingly breached the JCPOA terms set out to limit its nuclear development in exchange for sanctions relief.Also on rt.com UK, France & Germany criticize Iran’s uranium enrichment despite nuclear deal falling apart due to US withdrawal & sanctions
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) reported in May that Iran had increased its uranium enrichment from 20% to 60% following an April explosion at its Natanz site, which Tehran blamed on Israel. The UN watchdog’s report prompted an alarmed response from the UK, France and Germany, which issued a joint statement raising “grave concern” over news of the enrichment leap.
Weapons-grade uranium – which is used to make the core of a nuclear bomb – is around 90% purity.
Like this story? Share it with a friend!
Dear readers and commenters,
We have implemented a new engine for our comment section. We hope the transition goes smoothly for all of you. Unfortunately, the comments made before the change have been lost due to a technical problem. We are working on restoring them, and hoping to see you fill up the comment section with new ones. You should still be able to log in to comment using your social-media profiles, but if you signed up under an RT profile before, you are invited to create a new profile with the new commenting system.
Sorry for the inconvenience, and looking forward to your future comments,
RT Team.