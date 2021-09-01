 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
1 Sep, 2021 08:00
Most people on Germany’s Islamist watchlist hold German or dual citizenship – media 
FILE PHOTO: Police raid a mosque in Berlin, Germany, April 2020. © Odd Andersen / AFP
More than a half of the hundreds of individuals on Germany’s Islamic extremist watchlist are the country’s own citizens, a report says, citing government data. 

The data, which was cited by the German media, came from the government’s response to an inquiry by the right-wing anti-immigration party Alternative for Germany (AfD).

Out of 330 individuals listed as threats on the basis of “religious ideology” as of July 1, 186 were either exclusively German nationals or held a second citizenship in addition to the German one. 

Among 144 foreigners on the Islamist watchlist, 61 were citizens of Syria. The group also included 17 Iraqis, 13 Russians, 11 Turkish nationals, one Afghan, eight people whose nationality was unclear, and two stateless individuals. 

According to the media, police keep tabs on the so-called “dangerous individuals,” who are considered capable of committing politically motivated violence, such as terrorist acts.  

This year, authorities banned several Islamist organizations accused of funding terrorism with their donations this year. One such group was said to had glorified Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS) and spread anti-Semitic propaganda. 

