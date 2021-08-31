 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
At least 29 killed as bus plunges off a cliff in Peruvian Andes (VIDEO)

31 Aug, 2021 18:55
© Twitter / COEN - INDECI
A passenger bus has plunged off a cliff in the Peruvian Andes, killing at least 29 people on board. The accident came just days after another bus, carrying mine workers, went off a cliff in a different part of the mountain region.

The incident occurred outside the town of Matucana in central Peru early on Tuesday. The bus veered off Peru's Central Highway, plummeting into an abyss. The vehicle was carrying some 63 passengers at the time of the crash, a police officer told local broadcaster Canal N.

Footage circulating online shows rescuers working at the crash site. The bus apparently overturned multiple times, becoming reduced to an almost unrecognizable pile of mangled metal.

Tuesday's accident came just days after a similar crash occurred in a different part of the Andes, in the Peruvian province of Cotabambas. In that incident, a bus carrying mining workers went over the cliff edge as it navigated through a serpentine road on August 27.

The vehicle overturned and landed upside down after falling onto a lower section of the road, footage from the scene showed. The accident killed 16 people on board, injuring two more.

