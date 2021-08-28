‘Clear attack on Afghan territory’: Taliban condemns US strike allegedly targeting ISIS ‘planner’ behind deadly Kabul blast
The US carried out the drone strike early Saturday, targeting a hideout said to be used by Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISIS-K), a regional offshoot of Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS). The strike was conducted in the eastern Afghan province of Nangarhar.
The Taliban, which has recently seized control of most of Afghanistan’s territory and the capital city of Kabul, has strongly condemned the US strike. The drone attack constituted a “clear attack on Afghan territory,” the group’s spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said on Saturday.
According to the latest information provided by Pentagon spokesman John Kirby, two “high profile” terrorists, described as the “planner” and the “facilitator” of the deadly Kabul airport attack were killed in the strike. Another terrorist was left injured by the attack.Also on rt.com Biden says new attack on Kabul airport 'highly likely' within next 24-36 hours
The major suicide blast, claimed by ISIS-K, rocked the Kabul airport on Thursday. The explosion killed at least 170 Afghans, including 28 Taliban militants. Thirteen US servicemen and two British nationals were also killed. Hundreds more were injured.
Despite sharing hardline Islamist views, the Taliban and ISIS-K remain bitter adversaries, with the two groups embroiled in an open armed conflict for years already.
Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!
Dear readers and commenters,
We have implemented a new engine for our comment section. We hope the transition goes smoothly for all of you. Unfortunately, the comments made before the change have been lost due to a technical problem. We are working on restoring them, and hoping to see you fill up the comment section with new ones. You should still be able to log in to comment using your social-media profiles, but if you signed up under an RT profile before, you are invited to create a new profile with the new commenting system.
Sorry for the inconvenience, and looking forward to your future comments,
RT Team.