Additional explosions heard in Kabul were controlled demolition of ammo by US forces, not further attacks – Taliban

The Taliban has belatedly reached out to calm the nerves of Kabul residents after the terrorist attacks at the airport, explaining the most recent explosions are only the US military destroying ammunition ahead of their departure.

A statement from the Taliban acknowledged “several explosions” that had been heard in Kabul on Thursday, attributing them to “US troops who are destroying their assets at Kabul airport.”

“Several explosions have been heard tonight in Kabul, they were controlled detonations carried out by US troops who are destroying their assets at Kabul airport. Please don’t be disturbed” ~ Taliban spokesperson — Murad Gazdiev (@MuradGazdiev) August 26, 2021

“Please don’t be disturbed,” the statement concluded.

The explosions had previously been mistaken for a continuation of the attacks that left some 60 dead and 140 injured. The casualties were compounded by the massive crowds attempting to grab one of the few remaining seats on an outward-bound flight.

