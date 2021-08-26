 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘We will not be deterred’: Biden says US evacuation to continue after Kabul airport blasts despite potential further attacks
HomeWorld News

Additional explosions heard in Kabul were controlled demolition of ammo by US forces, not further attacks – Taliban

26 Aug, 2021 20:49
Get short URL
Additional explosions heard in Kabul were controlled demolition of ammo by US forces, not further attacks – Taliban
FILE PHOTO © Reuters / Bob Strong
The Taliban has belatedly reached out to calm the nerves of Kabul residents after the terrorist attacks at the airport, explaining the most recent explosions are only the US military destroying ammunition ahead of their departure.

A statement from the Taliban acknowledged “several explosions” that had been heard in Kabul on Thursday, attributing them to “US troops who are destroying their assets at Kabul airport.”

Please don’t be disturbed,” the statement concluded.

The explosions had previously been mistaken for a continuation of the attacks that left some 60 dead and 140 injured. The casualties were compounded by the massive crowds attempting to grab one of the few remaining seats on an outward-bound flight.

Also on rt.com THIRD EXPLOSION heard from direction of Kabul airport – RT correspondent

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Dear readers and commenters,

We have implemented a new engine for our comment section. We hope the transition goes smoothly for all of you. Unfortunately, the comments made before the change have been lost due to a technical problem. We are working on restoring them, and hoping to see you fill up the comment section with new ones. You should still be able to log in to comment using your social-media profiles, but if you signed up under an RT profile before, you are invited to create a new profile with the new commenting system.

Sorry for the inconvenience, and looking forward to your future comments,

RT Team.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies