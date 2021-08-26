 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
ISIS claims responsibility for deadly blasts outside Kabul airport

26 Aug, 2021 19:30
Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS) has claimed responsibility for the attack at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Afghanistan's capital, according to the terrorist group's propaganda outlet.

In a statement claiming responsibility, IS allegedly accused the Taliban of working “in partnership” with the US military to protect and evacuate “spies" from Afghanistan. 

IS identified the suicide bomber that attacked Abbey Gate at the airport and left dozens wounded and dead, boasting about “penetrating” security measures set up outside the airport by the “US military and Taliban militia.”

US Marine Corps General Kenneth Franklin McKenzie Jr., currently serving as commander of the US Central Command, previously placed blame on IS for the attack at the airport, as well as another close-by bombing at the Baron hotel during a Thursday press briefing where he totaled American service members loss at 12. Another 15 were wounded in the blast, and the general admitted the bomber would have needed to get through other checkpoints before being checked by US military soldiers.

The total number of victims has yet to be confirmed, with local health officials telling reporters that at least 60 died in Thursday's blasts, while the Taliban initially said that 13 were killed outside the airport.

