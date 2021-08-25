Taiwan reports zero new locally transmitted Covid cases for first time in over three months

Taiwan's health authorities have reported no new locally transmitted Covid cases, for the first time since the island recorded a surge in coronavirus infections over three months ago.

On Wednesday, Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) reported that the island had registered no new community transmitted infections – a first since May 9. Chen Shih-chung, commander of the CECC, praised Wednesday's zero-case tally as it indicates that the domestic Covid situation is stabilizing.

Taiwan's health minister has pointed out, however, that the global pandemic is still ongoing and "severe," and reiterated that the threat of overseas cases seeping in remains. One imported case was reported on Wednesday.

Authorities there gave the seal of approval in July to administer its domestically-made jab, Medigen. The vaccine was greenlighted before the results of the clinical trials were made available, due to concerns that delays of foreign jabs had affected the island's inoculation campaign. So far, around 40% of its 23.5 million population has received one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, while under 5% are fully vaccinated.

Also on rt.com Taiwan's president gets first shot of homemade Covid-19 vaccine amid concerns over its rushed approval

Beijing, which views the island as an integral part of its territory, has repeatedly offered Chinese vaccines, but Taipei has refused.

Taiwan experienced a spike in coronavirus infections in May, recording over 500 cases a day at the Alpha-outbreak's peak. Health authorities enforced island-wide Covid curbs, including the closure of non-essential businesses and limits on the number of attendees at gatherings outdoors and indoors.

Taiwan's overall Covid case tally stands at 15,939, and 830 people have succumbed to the virus.

