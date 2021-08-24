‘Pure fear porn’: Media ‘expert’ ripped for predicting the coming of COVID-22, a much-more deadly, vax-resistant ‘super variant’

An immunologist alarmed by coronavirus strains, and the media that cited him, are accused of fear-mongering the masses into thinking a “super variant” called Covid-22 is on the way – a warning so far based on pure conjecture.

Zurich-based immunologist Dr. Sai Reddy claimed this week that the combination of existing strains of coronavirus could create a “super variant” Covid-22 in 2022. He added that we will no longer be able to rely on the currently available vaccines for protection.

“It is very likely that a new variant will emerge and that we will no longer be able to rely on vaccinations alone,” Reddy told German newspaper Blick.

According to Reddy, if Covid variants such as Beta or Gamma become more contagious or Delta – which the doctor refers to as Covid-21 even though it was first discovered in 2020 – mutates, this could create a “new phase” of the pandemic which will be “worse than what we are experiencing now.”

Reddy went on to promote getting vaccinated and receiving subsequent booster shots to help fight the virus, as this will help create antibodies. The immunologist’s claims were later published by the Sun and Insider Paper, which tweeted about the story: “ALERT: New super variant named ‘Covid-22’ could be more dangerous than Delta strain, expert warned.”

Considering Reddy’s claims were little more than conjecture, the doctor and the outlets were accused of pushing “fear porn” in an effort to stir up the public as health officials continue to promote vaccines all while warning of rising cases in the fall.

“Here we go again,” one Twitter user wrote in response to the story.

“Pure fear porn – this variant doesn't even exist yet except in the mind of the scientist being interviewed,” another added.

Now that they know they can control you, they will never stop. https://t.co/G3gYUoO1l1 — Nick Searcy, INTERNATIONAL FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) August 24, 2021

"People, people; we are losing the 18-35 Covid demographic. We need something that says 'we're deadly, but flirty and fun'" — Allan (@AllanRicharz) August 23, 2021

This is the way it’s going to be for the foreseeable future, we’re going to be pounded with scare pieces about variants, some of which don’t even exist. — Steve Huchteman (@Shuchteman) August 23, 2021

Reddy’s warnings of the supposed “big risk” in 2022 did actually get Covid-22 trending on Twitter, though, with many left confused and annoyed by the term and promise of more of the same.

Wait, how did I miss covid 20 and 21? #COVID22pic.twitter.com/Bkp0UBvfyb — AmandaS (@Aykaay668) August 23, 2021

US health officials, including White House health adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci, have meanwhile predicted the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) recent approval of its first Covid-19 vaccine could lead to a return to “normal” by 2022, predicting more mandates and the FDA endorsement will boost lagging inoculation rates.

Dr. Anthony Fauci says “you’re going to see a lot more [vaccine] mandates” from organizations, businesses and colleges now that FDA has given full approval to Pfizer COVID vaccine. pic.twitter.com/KeRoNAoYHO — The Recount (@therecount) August 24, 2021

