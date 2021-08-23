 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
US, German forces engage in gunfight with ‘unknown assailants’ at Kabul airport – Bundeswehr
New Zealand extends nationwide lockdown as Covid outbreak tops 100 cases

23 Aug, 2021 04:23
New Zealand extends nationwide lockdown as Covid outbreak tops 100 cases
FILE PHOTO: A suburb of Auckland, New Zealand ©  Reuters / David Gray
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has extended the nationwide lockdown until midnight Friday, after New Zealand recorded another 35 coronavirus cases, bringing the total number in its outbreak to 107.

The epicenter of the outbreak, Auckland, where 99 cases were detected so far, will remain in lockdown until at least August 31. The rest of the country has seen only 8 cases, so restriction there will be reviewed later this week, Ardern announced.

“Six days into the outbreak, we are building a picture of Delta's spread,” she said.

The safest option for all of us right now is to hold the course for longer.

New Zealand entered its snap lockdown – one of the strictest in the world – last Tuesday, after authorities detected just a single 'community-transmitted infection'. The restrictions effectively placed the entire population under isolation, shutting down most businesses, schools and public spaces.

Authorities in New Zealand hope to contain the outbreak through rigorous contact tracing, testing and isolation, apparently following the model of neighboring Australia – and China. So far, contact tracers have identified more than 280 locations and some 13,230 individuals “of interest.”

