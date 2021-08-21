‘Teaching in the middle of a pandemic is HARD’: Jamaican teachers’ conference on Zoom turns into 18+ live sex broadcast

Professional hardships became a highlight at a Jamaica teachers’ conference, as one of its members was caught getting intimate with a partner while her colleague was talking about “necessary connections” during a public Zoom call.

A recorded multi-member Zoom meeting from the 57th Annual Conference of the Jamaica Teachers’ Association (JTA) has gone viral. In an almost two-minute-long video circulating on Twitter, one of the call member’s windows showed sexual intercourse recorded by another conference participant.

Two people can be seen apparently having sex in a bedroom while a female voice is delivering a speech, saying: “Teaching in the middle of the pandemic was hard.” She keeps on talking about “how important this profession is” and distant teaching “challenges” – “I’ve never taught online and didn’t know what it was” – while her unaware colleague continues getting intimate with a partner in front of the camera.

A computer voice notification ‘Recording in progress’ can then be heard, with a different conference member screaming out loud “What the hell” and calling out to someone to “stop it.”

Lol yes, live zoom sex on Jamaica Teachers Association They could have kicked them off long time but let’s deflect and gossip 🤭 — Not Your Perfect Guy 🇯🇲 (@TerrorBaby1) August 20, 2021

“We need necessary connections to keep afloat,” the speaker keeps on talking, as a woman can be seen leaning forward to a naked partner. Interrupting the unintended home video, a strict face of a woman, apparently a conference host from what looks like an official venue, then appears in the window.

Also on rt.com Colombian schoolteacher apologizes for kissing wife’s breast during Zoom physics lesson (VIDEO)

The Jamaican teacher is not the first to embarrass herself during a Zoom call which has become a new reality for many amid Covid-related distant meetings. Accidentally revealing more than was intended, a teacher in Colombia was caught lifting his wife’s top and kissing her breast during an online physics class with students. Last year, an Argentinian MP was captured sucking on a woman’s breast amid a virtual parliamentary session. In another instance, a government official in the Philippines lost his job after having sex with a secretary during a Zoom meeting.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!