Ousted Afghan President Ghani and family ‘welcomed into UAE on humanitarian grounds’ – FM

In a brief statement, the UAE Foreign Ministry announced that the country has taken in Ashraf Ghani and his family “on humanitarian grounds” after the ousted president fled Afghanistan on Sunday as the Taliban approached Kabul.

“The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation can confirm that the UAE has welcomed President Ashraf Ghani and his family into the country on humanitarian grounds,” the statement, posted to the ministry’s website on Tuesday, read in full.

Rumors of where Ghani had fled have circulated since his abrupt departure from the country at the weekend. According to the Russian Embassy in Kabul, the leader tried to abscond with so much cash that it couldn’t fit into his helicopter and some had to be abandoned at the airport.

Ghani left Afghanistan as the Taliban closed in on the capital, and later posted on Facebook to explain that he left his presidential post in an effort to thwart the “massacring” of civilians and heavy blood-shed in Kabul. It's not clear what route he traveled to the UAE or when he arrived there.

