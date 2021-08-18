 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Ousted Afghan President Ghani and family ‘welcomed into UAE on humanitarian grounds’ – FM

18 Aug, 2021 13:48
Get short URL
Ousted Afghan President Ghani and family ‘welcomed into UAE on humanitarian grounds’ – FM
Ashraf Ghani speaks at the parliament in Kabul, Afghanistan August 2, 2021. © Reuters / Stringer
In a brief statement, the UAE Foreign Ministry announced that the country has taken in Ashraf Ghani and his family “on humanitarian grounds” after the ousted president fled Afghanistan on Sunday as the Taliban approached Kabul.

“The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation can confirm that the UAE has welcomed President Ashraf Ghani and his family into the country on humanitarian grounds,” the statement, posted to the ministry’s website on Tuesday, read in full.

Rumors of where Ghani had fled have circulated since his abrupt departure from the country at the weekend. According to the Russian Embassy in Kabul, the leader tried to abscond with so much cash that it couldn’t fit into his helicopter and some had to be abandoned at the airport.

Ghani left Afghanistan as the Taliban closed in on the capital, and later posted on Facebook to explain that he left his presidential post in an effort to thwart the “massacring” of civilians and heavy blood-shed in Kabul. It's not clear what route he traveled to the UAE or when he arrived there.

Also on rt.com Afghan Vice President Saleh declares himself legitimate caretaker president

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies