Indian embassy staff leave Afghanistan as military evacuation flights resume from Kabul airport after hiatus

New Delhi’s envoy to Afghanistan and his staff will be evacuated from the country “immediately,” the Indian External Affairs Ministry said, noting they would return home after the Taliban took control of the Afghan capital.

“In view of the prevailing circumstances, it has been decided that our Ambassador in Kabul and his Indian staff will move to India immediately,” Indian External Affairs Ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi announced in a tweet on Tuesday morning.

In view of the prevailing circumstances, it has been decided that our Ambassador in Kabul and his Indian staff will move to India immediately. — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) August 17, 2021

Thousands of Afghans and foreign nationals seeking to flee the country flooded the Kabul airport following the Taliban seizure of the city, where some 3,500 American soldiers are now overseeing evacuation efforts.

According to Reuters, crowds that had overrun the airport’s tarmac on Monday have largely been cleared, allowing outgoing flights for civilians and diplomats to resume. Evacuations were temporarily halted amid chaos at the airfield, which saw reports of at least seven people killed, including two armed men shot dead by US forces, and others believed to have fallen after clinging onto planes taking off from the airport.

Also on rt.com More US troops land in Kabul to secure airport & support evacuations as Pentagon praises itself for ‘outstanding job’

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!