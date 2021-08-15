Taliban militants begin offensive on Afghan capital Kabul – Interior Ministry

The Taliban have started an assault on Afghanistan’s capital of Kabul on Sunday, the country’s Interior Ministry said. The city remains the only major urban area still under the control of the government of President Ashraf Ghani.

Several unnamed Afghan officials have confirmed to AP that the militants have been spotted in the outskirts of Kabul, in the Kalakan, Qarabagh, and Paghman districts.

The Taliban said it had instructed its fighters to refrain from violence in the capital and allow safe passage to those who choose to leave the city.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW